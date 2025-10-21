Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego Police: Woman, 22, found dead in City Heights hotel room

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman’s death at a City Heights hotel is being investigated by San Diego Police Homicide Unit detectives.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched to the La Cresta Hotel (4980 El Cajon Blvd.) just before 10 p.m. Monday due to a report of an unresponsive adult female in a room.

Officers arrived to find the woman “suffering from trauma to her upper body.” The victim -- identified by police as a 22-year-old Black woman -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the woman’s death were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

