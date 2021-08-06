Suspect in deadly Gaslamp Quarter shooting extradited to San Diego for arraignment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old Northern California resident accused in the fatal shooting of a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month has been extradited to San Diego and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Lord Gabriel, a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is accused of gunning down 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19.

Garcia was shot at the end of a fight that erupted during an argument in the 500 block of Island Avenue, near Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

After the gunfire, the shooter fled in a car with at least two other companions, Velovich said.

Arriving officers found several people rendering aid to Garcia. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gabriel was arrested around 5 p.m. the same day in Tucson, Arizona, police said.

County jail records indicate he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

He was being held without bail and is due to appear in a downtown San Diego courtroom Friday afternoon.

