Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Gaslamp shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A suspect has been arrested and the victim identified following a deadly shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter Monday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of Island Avenue.

Officers working in the area responded after hearing gunshots. According to police, when police arrived, they found several people rendering aid to a man on the sidewalk. The man, later identified as 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia, was taken to the hospital where he late died.

Throughout the investigation, police learned that the victim was reportedly involved in a fight with the suspect. “The dispute escalated and several people began physically fighting. It is unclear if the victim was involved in the physical altercation. During the fight, the suspect produced a handgun and fired several gunshots, striking the victim,” police said.

The suspect, identified as Lord Gabriel, 25, was later arrested in Tucson, Arizona. ‘

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

