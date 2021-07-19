1 dead, gunman sought in shooting in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was killed and a gunman remained on the loose following an early-morning shooting in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego police said the deadly shooting occurred at around 1:45 a.m. near Fifth and Island avenues.

While confirmed details on what led up to the gunfire were not immediately available, one witness said two groups were involved in an altercation that led to one person pulling out a gun and opening fire at another person.

The shooting victim, believed to be age 25-35, was rushed to an area hospital, but ABC 10News learned that person died about 90 minutes later.

The suspected shooter, identified as a Black male without a shirt and wearing gray shorts, left the scene with at least two other people in a white sedan, according to SDPD officials.

About 15 minutes before the Gaslamp shooting, officers had responded to a drive-by shooting a short distance away in the East Village.

In that incident, police said two people were detained after shots rang out on Seventh Avenue and Market Street. Officers also recovered a handgun near Eighth Avenue and Island Avenue.

No one was struck by gunfire in the East Village shooting.

As of Monday morning, it was unclear if the two shootings were linked.