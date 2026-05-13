Suspect in deadly Barrio Logan shooting arrested in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected in a fatal shooting in Barrio Logan was arrested Tuesday, police announced.

Benito Garcia Jr., 31, was arrested in the 3600 block of Grand Avenue in San Marcos at about 1 p.m. Tuesday for allegedly gunning down 64-year-old Raul Torres near the east end of the Coronado Bridge, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to an anonymous report of a shooting found the mortally wounded victim on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of National Avenue, near Chicano Park, shortly after 10 p.m. last Tuesday. Torres died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying.

Garcia was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

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