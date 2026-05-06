Man, 64, shot to death in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Barrio Logan that left a man dead late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of National Avenue after the San Diego Police Department were notified via an anonymous tip that a man had been shot in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a man wounded on the ground outside of a liquor store. Despite life-saving measures, the victim — described as a 64-year-old Hispanic male — died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspected shooter was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s; according to police, he fled north into Chicano Park following the shooting.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.