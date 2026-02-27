Suspect in Deadly 2022 shooting in Pacific Beach extradited to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a stranger on the Pacific Beach waterfront more than three years ago, before going on the lam and getting jailed for alleged violent crimes in Texas, was extradited to San Diego this week to stand murder trial, authorities reported Friday.

Felipe Villegas, 30, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of gunning down 65-year-old Mary Garcia on Sept. 13, 2022.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. that day, patrol officers responding to a report of an injured person found Garcia on the beach near the western terminus of Reed Avenue with several people giving her aid. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Later that day, detectives with the San Diego Police Department arrested the victim's son, Daniel Caldera, 27, on suspicion of shooting her. He pleaded not guilty to murder and spent a week in jail before authorities identified Villegas as Garcia's alleged killer, dropped all charges against Caldera and freed him.



Three days after the death of Garcia, Villegas was arrested in Pecos, Texas, on suspicion of armed robbery and carjacking.

Villegas' extradition to San Diego remained on hold for nearly 42 months as the out-of-state criminal case proceeded, officials said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying of Garcia.

"There does not appear to be any known connection between the victim and the suspect in this case," SDPD acting Lt. Christopher Leahy said Friday.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.