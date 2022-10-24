Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in PB, new suspect charged

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are speaking out after a Pacific Beach man was charged with killing his mother, only to be released later and cleared as a suspect.

“She was kind, funny, a protector,” said Anthony Garcia, Mary Garcia’s son.

Earlier this year, Mary Garcia, 65, arrived in San Diego from Northern California, determined to help her son, 27-year-old Danny Caldera.

Struggling with substance abuse issues, Caldera was living on the streets. Anthony says as their mother tried to get Caldera into treatment programs, she and her son lived in her car.

“As a mother, she said, ‘We’re in this together.’ She made sure he was taken care of, and most importantly, that he wasn’t alone,” said Anthony.

Some nine months later, tragedy struck September 13, south of Crystal Pier.

Around 12:30 a.m., beachgoers found Garcia in the sand. She had been shot, and they rendered aid. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Less than 12 hours later, Caldera was arrested, before being charged in court with his mother's murder.

“It was mind-blowing and horrific honestly. I burst into tears,” said Anthony.

For Anthony, disbelief piled onto his grief. He says he couldn't understand how his brother, who'd never been violent, could stand accused.

“I couldn't wrap my head around it,” said Anthony.

A week later, his brother was released from jail and removed as a suspect. Detectives identified a new suspect, Felipe Villegas, 27, was arrested in Texas on unrelated charges. Investigators declined to say what new evidence turned their attention to Villegas.

Anthony says his family is not angry at police, and are hopeful their investigation will lead to justice for Garcia.

As for Caldera, loved ones say he has been traumatized.

“He’s relapsed several times, suffered paranoia and distrust … With how he’s been painted, he wonders if people ever seem him for who he is,” said Anthony.

After some urging, family members were able to get Caldera to enter a year-long treatment program, to get the help his mother wanted him to receive.

“We're just keeping open mind and and an open heart that he'll come back to the brother that we know,” said Anthony.

Prosecutors say murder charges have been filed. It's unclear when Vargas will be extradited. He's due in court Tuesday in Texas.

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego Police for a response and are waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family for funeral and other expenses.

