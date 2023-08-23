Suspect identified, sought in Barrio Logan shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homicide detectives were asking for the public's help Wednesday in locating a suspect in the killing of a San Diego man in Barrio Logan last month.

Brian Noel, 52, was shot multiple times in the chest at 5:49 a.m. on June 2 in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Noel was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m. after he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

SDPD homicide detectives continued to investigate the killing during the past several weeks, the lieutenant said.

"During the course of their investigation, detectives have learned Noel got into a brief verbal altercation with the suspect shortly before he was shot and killed," Shebloski said. "After a lengthy investigation that included interviewing numerous witnesses, collecting and examining several items of evidence and reviewing surveillance video footage from the surrounding area, detectives have identified David Gatheright as the suspect in this case."

Gatheright, 42, was described as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his neck and chest.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

