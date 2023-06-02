1 dead in East Village shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the East Village that left a man dead Friday morning.

SDPD officers were called to the intersection of Logan Avenue and 16th Street just before 6 a.m. due to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man down with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before the victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

However, police confirmed to ABC 10News that the unidentified victim died after arriving at the hospital.

Police combed the area for the suspected shooter, but the person was not located as of 7:40 a.m.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.