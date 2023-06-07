Victim of fatal Barrio Logan shooting ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 53-year-old man who was fatally shot last week during an early morning argument in a neighborhood near Petco Park.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 6 a.m. Friday found Brian Noel of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan, according to police.

Paramedics took Noel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The nature of the dispute between the victim and the unidentified killer -- described only as male -- remains unclear.

"What is known is the victim got into some type of a verbal confrontation ... shortly before he was shot," Shebloski said. "After the victim was shot, several people fled the area on foot, including the (shooter)."

Homicide detectives have been canvassing the neighborhood in search of witnesses and any surveillance video that may have captured images of the fatal shooting, according to police.

Investigators have no description of the killer, Shebloski said Tuesday afternoon.

