Suspect charged in fatal 2021 Bay Terraces shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man found dead in a vehicle four years ago in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood, authorities reported Monday.

The alleged killer of 23-year-old Reginald Mitchell of San Diego was a minor at the time of the slaying and will not be publicly identified, according to police.

Early on the evening of July 21, 2021, a 911 caller reported coming across a parked car emitting a foul odor and appearing to have bullet holes in one of its windows in the area of Casey Street and Appian Drive, Lt. Lou Maggi said.

Inside the car was the body of Mitchell, who was believed to have been living in it in for several months in the neighborhood near the intersection of state Route 54 and SR-125.

"Residents reported hearing possible gunshots nearby within the past several days but did not see what happened," Maggi said.

Police have released no suspected motive in the case and have disclosed no details on the relationship, if any, between Mitchell and the suspect, who was behind bars on an unrelated charge at the time of the break in the murder case.

