Foul odor, bullet holes in glass lead police to homicide victim found inside vehicle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after someone was found dead inside a car in San Diego’s Bay Terraces neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to an area near Casey Street and Appian Drive just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle with possible bullet holes in a window.

When police arrived, they discovered a person dead inside the vehicle.

“Very little is known about the circumstances leading to the person’s death, but witnesses said a man had been living out of the vehicle for several months in that area,” police said.

Residents in the area reported hearing possible gunshots within the past several days, according to police.

The individual inside the vehicle hasn’t been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

