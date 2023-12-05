Suspect arrested in shooting death of San Diego man in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The suspect involved in the Barrio Logan shooting that killed one man was apprehended by San Diego police Tuesday, according to officials.

David Gatheright, 42 years old, is now in custody at the San Diego County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant, according to a press release sent out by the San Diego Police Department.

Gatheright was initially arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida on Nov. 19. Following collaboration with the St. Patersburg Police Department, San Diego police was able to "extradite Gatheright back into San Diego to face charges related to the murder of Brian Noel," the release said.

Read more: Suspect sought after Barrio Logan shooting leaves man dead

The victim was identified by police as Brian Noel, a 53-year-old man from San Diego.

The incident happened on the morning of June 2 in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue. Authorities said Noel was killed after being shot multiple times in the chest.

According to SDPD, Noel "got into a brief verbal altercation with the suspect shortly before he was shot and killed."

The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old black man with tattoos on his neck and chest days after the shooting.

Related: Suspect identified, sought in Barrio Logan shooting death

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.