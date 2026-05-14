Suspect arrested after pursuit that began in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect has been arrested following a pursuit that began in Spring Valley on Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station's Crime Suppression Team was conducting a patrol in the area of 9400 Campo Road in Spring Valley when police say they saw 29-year-old Jonclaude Smith driving a car in the area.

At around 1:46 p.m., the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on Smith when, according to police, Smith failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities say Smith led deputies on a nearly 56-mile, hour-long pursuit that required help from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Deputies, with the help of ASTREA, were able to track Smith until he stopped near Deer Springs Road and south Interstate 15.

Smith was taken into custody and arrested for felony evading and several felony warrants. Smith was booked in San Diego Central Jail.