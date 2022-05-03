Suspect accused of shooting CHP officer on Interstate 8 appears in court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The arraignment for the man accused of shooting a CHP Officer in the leg was delayed again Tuesday morning.

Last week his hearing was delayed because of medical reasons. Tuesday it was postponed by the request of his lawyer.

Yuhao Du was in court Tuesday and was scheduled to be formally charged with attempted murder. But, his attorney asked for a continuance, postponing the arraignment to next week.

Investigators say last week on Interstate 8, during a struggle with Du, Officer Tony Pacheco’s gun went off, shooting him in the thigh.

Good Samaritans who pulled over to help shot cell phone video at the scene. One of those was Lilita Pineda. Her husband Floriberto Pineda joined others trying to keep Du down, other people tried to help Pacheco who was injured.

Pacheco was taken to the hospital where was treated and just recently released. Officer Pacheco released a statement on his GoFundMe account, thanking the community for its support.

Du’s lawyer Anna Demidchik, says while there are a number of videos out there, it’s important to keep an open mind.

“Let’s hold off on judgement, because even though there’s social media out there, everything all the videos are after the alleged incident. What we see is what we see. There’s no video showing what took place before and what exactly unfolded," said Demidchik.

The only other issue brought up during this hearing came from Du’s Attorney who expressed concern because Du was not receiving the medication he needs while in custody. He didn’t specify more than that.

Du is scheduled to be arraigned May 10.