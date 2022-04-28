Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

California Highway Patrol officer shot on I-8 at 805

Mission Valley officer-involved shooting.png
Sky10
Mission Valley officer-involved shooting.png
Mission Valley OIS.png
Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 22:08:01-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple units are on the scene of a shooting on Interstate 8 near 805 in Mission Valley where an officer was shot following a pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the officer was taken to Mercy Hospital and it is not clear what their condition is.

Officers have shut down I-8 until further notice. Police did not release any details in regard to the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!