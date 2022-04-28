California Highway Patrol officer shot on I-8 at 805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple units are on the scene of a shooting on Interstate 8 near 805 in Mission Valley where an officer was shot following a pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the officer was taken to Mercy Hospital and it is not clear what their condition is.

Officers have shut down I-8 until further notice. Police did not release any details in regard to the shooting.



This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.