Man accused in CHP officer shooting identified, faces attempted murder charge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man faces an attempted murder charge, among other charges, in connection with the shooting of a California Highway Patrol on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

CHP officials said 25-year-old Yuhao Du was arrested following the Wednesday evening incident that left an officer with an injury that required hospitalization.

Du was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the center media of eastbound I-8 near the Intestate 805 overcrossing shortly before 6:20 p.m., prompting the response of an officer, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, Du was standing in front of his car when he “suddenly attacked the officer, lunging for the officer’s firearm. Du attempted to take control of the officer’s firearm, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, one round discharged and struck the officer in the leg.”

Several good Samaritans witnessed the altercation and stopped to help the injured officer.

ABC 10News learned some witnesses used the officer’s handcuffs to restrain Du before other officers arrived at the scene.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. The officer is in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon, the CHP stated.

The agency said Du “faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer.”

In a statement, CHP Chief Scott Parker said, “I am extremely grateful for the members of the public who put themselves in harms way to help our officer after he was shot in the leg. This incident could have ended in a greater tragedy had those individuals not intervened. CHP officers put themselves at risk every day they come to work. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family as he recovers from his injuries.”

The agency asks that anyone with information on the incident call the CHP Investigative Services Unit at 858-650-3620.