Survivors of Nepal floods speak from the recovery zone

A landslide and catastrophic flash flood struck Nepal on Wednesday, killing 350 people and leaving 1,300 others missing. Both numbers are expected to grow.

CNN reports a glacial collapse and a landslide caused the flooding along a river that flows from China through Nepal to India. Google Maps identifies that river as the Trishuli River.

When I was 15 — 10 years ago — my family packed our bags and moved to Nepal to help combat human trafficking. While I haven't been to the villages and cities impacted by this disaster, I know people who are in the affected zones.

Paul and Shanti Lama are close friends with family in the impacted zone. They traveled as soon as they heard the news to support their family.

"People lost their shelters, people don't know where they're going to eat, you know? There's no food, no water, no electricity," Paul said.

Paul was able to call with me because he had a solar charging device and can get cell service when standing on the roofs of the buildings that remain standing. Other times, the service is spotty. They and their family are safe, but Paul emphasized the urgent need for help. Nepali people typically buy their drinking water from corner stores, many of which have been wiped out, Paul said.

"Many of my neighbors are missing family members," Paul said. "The first thing we can do is relief work... they're missing all [of their houses] and all of their belongings.. Right away [we need] some food, water and shelter. Basic needs."

The Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, Global Giving, and UNICEF are among the organizations mobilizing to help Nepal, and all are accepting donations.

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