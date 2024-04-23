Student pleads not guilty to Mt. Miguel on-campus sex assault of 15-Year-Old

EL CAJON (CNS) — An 18-year-old Mount Miguel High School student suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Spring Valley campus pleaded not guilty Monday to kidnapping and sex-related offenses.

Reyvon Tafare English faces up to 84 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges stemming from the alleged April 11 attack, which police said happened inside a restroom on campus.

The sheriff's department said the girl was at the campus for an after-school program when English allegedly attacked her at around 4 p.m.

``She notified school staff, who contacted the sheriff's department immediately,'' sheriff's Lt. Lon Nguyen said.

English turned himself in last week at the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station.

He remains in custody without bail following his arraignment on charges that include kidnapping, attempted forcible rape, and assault with intent to commit rape.

