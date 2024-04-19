Mount Miguel High School student accused of sexually assaulting girl in campus bathroom

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Mount Miguel High School student suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Spring Valley campus turned himself in to authorities Thursday and was jailed on a slate of criminal charges.

Reyvon Tafare English, 18, surrendered at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Rancho San Diego station and was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and various sex assault offenses, the regional law enforcement agency reported.

The victim was at the campus on Blossom Valley Lane for an after-school program when English allegedly attacked her in a restroom about 4 p.m. last Thursday.

"She notified school staff, who contacted the Sheriff's Department immediately," sheriff's Lt. Lon Nguyen said.

The lieutenant did not disclose how investigators identified English as the alleged attacker.

English was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

