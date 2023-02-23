Strong wind, waves slam San Diego's coastline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Strong winds and high surf battered San Diego County's coastline throughout Wednesday, Feb. 22. The area was under a high surf advisory, plus its first high wind warning, in several years.

The conditions are unusual for many San Diegans, and dangerous for people on the streets. Laurie Gordon visited Ocean Beach after strong winds kept her up all night.

"When I first woke up, I thought it was a train," said Gordon. "Then I realized, when I came out of my slumber, there are not trains out here. That's how loud it was. And yeah, I didn't sleep."

Wednesday's wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour along the coast, and waves could reach as high as 14 feet.

"Just wanted to check it out. Gotta go see the surf, see the wind and feel the elements," said Vince George, who lives in San Diego. "It's a beautiful day out, really."

Many of us can get inside to avoid the cold, wind and the waves. But for unhoused San Diegans like Elena, it's not that simple.

"You couldn't prepare for that here. Because here, we dress for cold weather in layers," said Elena. "We don't dress for cold weather, like the east coast, so therefore there's not a lot of cold weather clothing."

So, Elena is keeping her most valuable possessions in her pockets to stop them from blowing away. She's also bracing for rain this week.

"Some people are freezing, some people die," said Elena. "My hands are worked. They look like I've been out. And I have."

San Diego's high wind warning expired at 8 p.m. Wednesday, but you can expect gusty conditions for the next couple days.