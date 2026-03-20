Street Health Team helps the homeless in high heat & educating on heat-related illness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – This intense heat wave in San Diego can have a big impact on people outside, especially if you have no way to get inside.

“Extreme heat can be life-threatening,” Jennifer Wilkins, Manager of Street Health for Father Joe’s Villages, said. “They don't have access to regular drinking water. They don't have access to that air conditioning. They may not have access to the shade that they need.”

The Street Health team was founded by Father Joe’s Villages in 2019.

“Heat illness is entirely preventable but can escalate so quickly if not addressed quickly,” Wilkins said.

The Street Health Team provides food, medical care, and health screenings to the unhoused. In these high-heat days, the team is making sure people are protected from the heat.

“What we're doing is we're taking some cold water out to people, some snacks, some sunscreen, some baseball caps, things that the rest of us take for granted,” Paulette Mendoza, a member of the Street Health Team, said.

“Yes, we provide water, but we're also educating people on the risks of heat-related illness, the signs to look out for, you know, the headaches, the nausea, the dizziness,” Wilkins said.

"It's so important that people are aware of the symptoms and the risks so that they can take advantage of the tools and resources out there to protect themselves.”

For Mendoza, it’s a moment of great pride to help out.

“I would never have the resources or any team to go out and to make a difference in a large number of people,” Mendoza said.

This mid-March heat wave can also help this team help those in need in more ways than one.

“We can start having those conversations with community members now so we can start talking about cooling zones, the San Diego City libraries, our recreational centers, and especially our San Diego Day Center,” Wilkins said.

