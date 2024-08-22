Store owner fires shot to stop smash-and-grab robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Tuesday someone attempted a smash-and-grab robbery at KZ Jewelry Designs in Rancho Bernardo. So the owner grabbed a gun and fired a shot into the ceiling to scare him off.

Even so, the whole thing leaves people in the area feeling unsafe. Some also question whether state law does enough to hold thieves accountable.

According to San Diego Police, the robbery attempt happened at 4:45 Tuesday when JZ Jewelry Designs was still open. The owners snapped videos showing glass all over the store, and the hammer used to smash it.

Security camera images show the would-be thief wearing a black ski mask.

Fred Nasseri has owned Unicorn Jewelry next door for 45 years. He says it's harder to feel safe in his own store, and he thinks state law is too soft on this type of crime.

"A slap on the wrist. They should basically go, take those guys, punish them," said Nasseri. "Somebody is gonna get hurt along the road. Unfortunately at that point people will say woah, we have to stop this. But before we get there, we have to stop this."

Meantime proposition 36 on the November ballot would establish tougher penalties for retail crime, and make it easier to charge people with felonies. It would also add new punishments for drug use.

A UC Berkeley poll shows more than half of Californians support the measure. But opponents say it could lead to disproportionate punishments and incarceration for people of color.

The owners of KZ Jewelry Designs didn't want to go on camera, but they tell ABC 10News they've been scared since the robbery.

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego Police for comments, but we haven't heard back yet.