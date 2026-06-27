Stolen python reunited with Oceanside snake rescuer

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County snake rescuer was reunited with one of his stolen ball pythons after a group of boys found the snake on a playground near the Oceanside Pier.

Joseph Barrios was reunited with Bumblebee at the Humane Society's Oceanside campus, nearly two weeks after a thief stole a duffel bag containing four locked plastic cases holding his ball pythons.

"Feels good, back with dad," Barrios said. “It’s where she belongs, having my baby back.”

Barrios had spent a Sunday night at the Oceanside Pier doing snake education with his 4 ball pythons — Cheesecake, Luna, Bumblebee and Twinkie. He dozed off and woke to find the duffel bag gone. Blocks from the pier, he had been locked out of his car and was waiting for a locksmith.

Barrios filed a police report but feared for his snakes.

"My worst fear, they would be stuck in a dumpster, stuck in the bag and die," Barrios said.

After the story first aired, Barrios was contacted by a mother on Facebook who said her son and two other boys had found a snake at a playground near the pier the day after the snakes were stolen. The snake was coiled under the stairs leading to a slide. The boys handed it over to lifeguards, who passed it on to the Humane Society.

Barrios raced to the Humane Society, which waived all fees for holding the snake.

“It’s incredible. I really didn't expect to see them, any of them," Barrios said.

The year-old, foot-and-a-half-long snake picked up a few mites but is otherwise healthy.

"Definitely gives me hope. She was ok on her own… gives me hope," Barrios said. “Gives me hope the other ones are ok and will be found.”

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Barrios with his search and, if needed, to replace his missing snakes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

