Staying safe in East County as heat waves continue

(KGTV) - It's hot and humid across most of the county. Coastal communities are the only areas not under heat alerts. Scorching temperatures are expected to peak Thursday and Friday, but some San Diegans don't seem too bothered by that.

"Oh, it is pretty hot," said Gabriel Rodriguez. He's here with Flor Bautista, and they're feeling the heat, burning off the calories on a morning hike before it gets too hot.

"I feel accomplished, I feel good in the sense being prepared for the heat," said Rodriguez. "We did get here a little earlier, we got here a little bit before 9 but as far as physically with the heat, I think it's tolerable."

With temperatures in the inland areas of San Diego County expected to get to or over 100 degrees with a heavy dose of humidity, the potential for fires exists.

California Governor Gavin Newsom deployed additional firefighting resources in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties ensuring fire-prone areas are staffed up during these fire weather conditions.

Fire officials said it's important to be prepared.

"In the event that there is a fire, it's good to have an evacuation plan set up with your friends and your family," said Robert Johnson, a fire captain with San Diego County Fire. "Have a go bag ready. That go bag should be ready to leave in a moment's notice. It should have essential items, including three days of food, water, a cell phone charger, and any important documents."

Officials said in this heat, it's important to stay hydrated and to take extra precautions, especially if you're a hiking beginner. There's a risk of heat-related illness.

"A lot of times, these rescues involve the use of firefighters and helicopters," said Johnson. "Just this summer, we've responded to over 35 medical rescues involving Cal Fire firefighters as well as the San Diego County's helicopter."

As for Rodriguez and Bautista, they said to be prepared during hikes in this heat even if you're experienced.

"Make sure you're real hydrated before being out in this heat, and make sure you've got a little something to eat, not necessarily a full meal, but good carbs to power us through the mountain,' said Rodriguez.