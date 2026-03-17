Staying cool during the heat: where to find splash pads across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the temperatures rising across San Diego County, there's a free way to keep cool.

Across the county, there are splash pads, a fun, free and accessible way for families to cool off during the heat.

So here's a list of some of the splash pads you can find around the county:



Hilton Head County Park: 1605 Hilton Head Road, El Cajon Splash Park Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily (May through September 30)



Sweetwater Summit Regional Park: 3218 Summit Meadow Road, Bonita Day-use Hours: 9:30 a.m. to sunset, daily



Eastview County Park: 3218 Summit Meadow Road, Bonita Aquatic Playground Hours: 9:30 am to sunset, daily (May through Sept.)



Waterfront Park: 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego South Fountain Jet Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily North Fountain Jet Hours: Temporarily Off



Mulberry Park: 751 Mulberry Dr, San Marcos

Buelow Park: 300 Autumn Dr, San Marcos

Cerro de las Posas Park: 1387 W Borden Rd, San Marcos

Sunset Park: 909 Puesta del Sol, San Marcos

San Elijo Park: 1105 Elfin Forest Rd, San Marco Splash Park Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Del Mar Highlands: 12925 El Camino Real Suite, San Diego

Civita Park: 7960 Civita Blvd, San Diego Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Mountain Hawk Park: 1475 Lake Crest Dr, Chula Vista

Otay Ranch Town Center: 2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve: 9310 Fanita Pkwy, Santee March hours: Weekends only, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



And in the coming days, Pepper Park will unveil its new splash pad, the first in any Port Park along San Diego Bay. The park has been closed since last year for more than an $8 million improvement project.