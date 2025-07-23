National City's Pepper Park closes playground for major renovation.

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego is marking a major milestone in the transformation of National City's bayfront as Pepper Park closes its playground for extensive renovations.

The first phase of the National City Balance Plan kicked off Tuesday and aims to transform the industrial area into a place everyone can enjoy, while providing better access to the water.

When the park reopens in early 2026, it will feature new amenities including the port's first-ever splash pad, a pirate-themed playground, a perched beach, and more as part of a broader initiative to create more recreational spaces along the bayfront.

"It's one that has that public access that we want to continue activating, so we're very excited to get this Pepper Park phase one completed and just really invigorate that space with the amenities such as the splash pad," Rudy Zelaya said, who is the Port of San Diego's Assistant Director of Engineering and Construction.

Zelaya said the redesign process began around 2016 with extensive community input that continued until 2022, when the project received a $4M boost in federal funding to help bring the reimagined park to life.

The Port of San Diego said that Phase 1 will cover 5.2 acres, while Phase 2 will add slightly more than 2.5 acres of expansion and improve roadways in the area.

For locals like Gary Calvert, who regularly fish at Pepper Park, the location offers unique advantages over other waterfront areas.

"There's not a lot of people. You go to the Embarcadero, the thing's full all the time, and then you got the parking you gotta pay for. And since they raised the prices on the parking, you can't afford it. Here, free parking, you got a bathroom and nobody bothers you," Calvert said.

While the playground area closes on Tuesday, the public will still have access to the pier. Schedules for closures are expected to change as construction progresses through different phases.

The Port of San Diego recommends checking their website for ongoing updates about access during the renovation period.