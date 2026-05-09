State Route 163 southbound lanes to close Saturday for maintenance work

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All southbound lanes on State Route 163 from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will close on Saturday, May 9, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Crews will trim trees, remove overgrown brush and repair damaged pavement.

The closure includes the eastbound and westbound I-8 ramps to southbound SR-163, including Washington Street and Robinson Avenue on-ramps to southbound SR-163.

Eastbound I-8 drivers will continue on eastbound I-8 to the southbound I-5 connector ramp, continue on I-5 to the northbound SR-163 ramp.

Westbound I-8 drivers will continue on westbound I-8 to the southbound Interstate 805 connector ramp, continue on I-805 to the southbound State Route 15/westbound State Route 94 connector ramp, continue on SR-94 to the northbound I-5 to the SR-163 connector ramp.

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