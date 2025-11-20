Stabbing suspect flees to Mexico following pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A stabbing suspect fled into Mexico following a police pursuit in San Diego Thursday morning, San Diego Police said.

According to the department, the incident began when officers were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 700 block of 15th Street shortly after 11 a.m.

"A male victim was stabbed multiple times, suffering life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the area in a gray Mercedes before officers arrived on scene," police said.

After finding the vehicle on the 500 block of Stork Street, the suspect fled, leading police on a chase. Officers used spike strips in "multiple attempts to stop the vehicle," but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle entered Mexico when a shooting occurred between Mexican law enforcement and the suspect, police added.

"The suspect’s status is unknown at this time. No San Diego Police officers were involved in the shooting. "