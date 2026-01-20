Spring Valley Ukrainian church flooded again after costly rebuild

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A Spring Valley Ukrainian church is facing another devastating flood, marking the second time in two years that floodwaters have caused extensive damage to St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

On New Year's Day, floodwaters rushed through the church property, causing more than $100,000 in damage to three church buildings. The flooding ruined furniture, floors, and other property, forcing the congregation to hold services outside under tents while the church dries out.

"The water came from the front door all the way here to the altar," said Vera Skop, secretary of the church board. "Deja vu again. Our world has been knocked out from under us."

This latest flood comes just months after the church completed a rebuild from historic flooding two years ago that caused $200,000 in damage and ruined tens of thousands of dollars in donations for Ukraine. Skop says the area is considered a flood-prone area, and flood insurance wasn’t available. The church relied on a major donor and fundraisers for the previous rebuild.

Cellphone video captured the floodwaters rushing onto the church property on New Year's Day. Skop said watching the footage was emotional.

"It was like someone hitting you in the gut," Skop said.

The church has filed a lawsuit against several defendants, including the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, which owns property above the church. Skop says despite the school district spending months building a flood control channel, the flooding occurred again.

Attorney Evan Walker, who represents the church, said the defendants need to maintain the flood control infrastructure.

"These defendants need to clean out these flood control channels so they aren't clogged with debris and trees, causing flooding to this church," Walker said.

"There is an ongoing and decades-long issue with a county culvert on Rogers Road above the school," the district said in a statement. "The culvert clogs with debris from adjacent properties anytime there are heavy rains, leading to significant flooding."

As the church begins another long recovery process, congregation members are bracing for more rain this winter.

"Totally scary. Just don't want any more damage," Skop said.

A County spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation, but in court documents, a response by the County to this and other 2024 flooding lawsuits cited several defenses, including ‘immunity to liability.’

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the church in its recovery.

