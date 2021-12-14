Spring Valley murder victim's mother makes appeal for tips

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Loved ones are in search of answers after a Spring Valley man and new father was found shot to death inside his home.

“I feel like a hole has been pierced in my soul,” said Jordan Farmer’s mother, Trena.

Days later, a family is still reeling from grief and disbelief.

“The happiness and cheer has left me, hard to even move,” Trena said.

Late Friday night, inside an apartment on Delrose Avenue, Trena and two family members were in a bedroom watching TV. She says her 25-year-old son and a friend were playing video games in the living room when someone knocked at the door.

“We heard a boom, and came to the front, and Jordan had been shot,” Trena said.

After the shooter ran off, Trena clutched her son, shot under his shoulder blade, until he took his last breath.

“I said to him, ‘Please breathe for mommy. Please stay. I love you. Stay with me,’” she said.

Three days later, her grief remains consuming.

“He had a life. He was going go be something,” Trena said.

She calls her son a kind, loving man who was looking into schools for a career in computer manufacturing. He mentored black youth at a nonprofit and six months ago, become a new father.

"When she came, he took full force. He loves her,” Trena said.

Trena says her son was well-liked and knows of no enemies. She made an appeal for tips.

“You respect my baby. Give the information that’s needed … Get justice for Jordan,” Trena said.

Investigators haven’t released a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

