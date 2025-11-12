Southern California airports see 6% of flights canceled

SAN DIEGO — Southern California airports are experiencing significant disruptions, with up to 6% of flights canceled as travelers face a challenging 24 hours of delays, cancellations, and last-minute flight changes.

The impact was particularly severe at San Diego International Airport on Monday, where more than 200 flights were delayed and more than 60 were canceled, according to FlightAware data.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop in San Diego due to short staffing, forcing flight delays and cancellations at airports nationwide. These delays have carried over into Tuesday as travelers across the country continue to face the impact of the ongoing government shutdown.

"I was supposed to fly out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 8 o'clock in the morning — but because of the government shutdown, American Airlines canceled two flights out of Grand Rapids," Czetli said.

Even when flights weren't canceled, passengers experienced significant delays on the tarmac.

"Both of the flights I got on yesterday had to sit on the end of the runway for about a half hour to 45 minutes until their slot opened up," Czetli said.

The disruptions have affected travelers from the Midwest to the East Coast, with regional airports being hit particularly hard.

"For me, I'm trying to get out of a little regional airport, where they were the first to start cutting flights. It was stressful," O'Brien said.

Despite the challenges, some passengers were determined to reach their destinations regardless of delays.

"Our son's coming home from his first deployment. He's been gone over seven months, so we haven't seen him in 10. So this tired mama was getting on that flight — it didn't matter what time," O'Brien said.

While the government shutdown may soon end, FAA officials warn that operations won't return to normal immediately. The Secretary of Transportation said it will take time for staffing to rebuild, noting that the FAA's controller shortage existed before the shutdown began.

For travelers like Corey Lewis, who waited hours for his wife's delayed flight, the situation meant extended uncertainty.

"Her flight was supposed to be at 3:26… and they pushed it back three times," Lewis said. "Now looking at it — she won't be here till 5:47."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

