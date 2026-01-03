Southcrest neighbors spring into action and clear storm drain morning of New Year's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Flooding remains top of mind in Southcrest, where residents are still dealing with the aftermath of devastating floodwaters that tore through the neighborhood two years ago.

On New Year's Day, frustrations resurfaced along Beta and Birch streets as heavy rain once again turned roadways into rivers — prompting neighbors to take matters into their own hands.

Despite the City of San Diego’s ongoing flood-prevention efforts and investments since the January 2024 floods, some residents say the work hasn’t gone far enough.

“This is the only storm drain in this community,” said Gregory Montoya, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 25 years. “When it backs up here, it eventually backs up toward my house, and the water gets into my home.”

Montoya says he and other neighbors have repeatedly stepped in to clear debris themselves when the water starts to rise.

“I have videos going back six or seven years of this drain — of me and other residents going and cleaning it out just to get the water to flow,” he said.

Montoya walked me along Beta and Birch streets, pointing out where floodwaters surged on New Year’s Day and showing piles of debris that he says continue to clog the drainage system.

All of this comes nearly two years after the catastrophic flooding in January 2024, when Southcrest was among the hardest-hit neighborhoods in San Diego.

Montoya shared years’ worth of documents detailing concerns he and other residents have raised with the city.

“They have not addressed the problem correctly,” he said. “They came in October and cleaned the channel somewhat again — but there’s still trash, tires, and debris.”

In a statement to ABC 10News Friday night, the City of San Diego said crews have made significant progress in the area.

Over the last several months, City crews have cleared tons of trash, debris, and invasive vegetation from channels along the Chollas Creek watershed, which includes the neighborhoods affected by the January 2024 floods.

The city also provided before-and-after photos showing debris removal and canal clearing.

Still, neighbors say until they see lasting improvements during heavy rain, they’ll continue to worry — and step in themselves when necessary — to protect their homes.

