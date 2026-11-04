South Bay voters cast ballots for the first time and the hundredth, all hoping to make a difference

Vote centers across Chula Vista have been busy, with South Bay residents casting their ballots in this election. I talked with some of them — some were first-time voters, while others haven't missed an election. All were there to make sure their voices were heard.

For Patricia Roldan, bringing her 3-year-old granddaughter with her to the polls was important.

"I'm teaching her how we vote," Roldan said.

"To teach them it's an obligation; also it's a right because if you don't participate you can't give an opinion or you can't complain about it, if you don't make decisions," Roldan said.Ethics_Guidelines_2024-04-17.txt

That's what brought out many of the first-time voters I met, like Jay Dy Torres and Anaya Hill.

"Honestly, I came here to vote for my family and for the future honestly it's just for me as a young person seeing how the world is going on right now like voting is very important to me and my family as well," Hill said.

Daniel Hernandez said he had been looking forward to casting his ballot. As a first-time voter, he did his homework, making sure he knew what he was voting for.

"Deciding the future of our country and state. so even if it's a small action, it does have a lot of consequences. So I really do want to make some sort of impact be it small or be it big," Hernandez said.

And there are voters like Mary Cannie, who said she has never missed an election.

"I think my one vote may make a difference. And I was like if i don't vote, what might happen? SO I think it's important to vote and everyone in my family votes, so we take this process very seriously," Cannie said.

Voters with different experiences headed to the polls for their own reasons, each hoping to make a difference in this election.

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