South Bay Union School District teachers approve strike as negotiations stall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Teachers from the South Bay Union School District approved a strike with overwhelming support, marking a significant escalation in contract negotiations that have dragged on for 20 months without resolution.

The Southwest Teachers Association announced that 98% of union teachers backed the strike authorization, though no specific date has been set for the work stoppage.

The district has been grappling with declining enrollment and rising costs, losing more than 2,600 students over the past 10 years and forcing the closure of three elementary schools, according to district officials.

Teachers are demanding better working conditions, including smaller class sizes and improved pay, as negotiations between the school board and union continue to stall.

In response to the strike threat, district board members scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday night to discuss contingency plans. According to the meeting agenda, the district is considering authorizing the superintendent to hire emergency substitutes at up to $950 per day — $725 more than the current daily rate for substitute teachers.

The board is also weighing additional benefits for emergency substitutes, including mileage reimbursement for those who must drive 15 miles or more to reach schools.

The union criticized the board's willingness to pay such high rates to substitutes while refusing to invest similar amounts in current students and staff.

The school district did not respond to requests for comment about the proposed substitute teacher pay rates.

Two bargaining sessions remain scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, providing a final opportunity to reach an agreement before potential strike action.

