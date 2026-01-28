South Bay sewage discussed in new proposals to tackle crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is taking up the Tijuana sewage crisis with several key items on the agenda Wednesday.

Supervisors will review a new report on the health impacts to South Bay residents and consider additional funding for air purifiers.

As supervisors meet to discuss the issue, viewers have continued to reach out to ABC 10News, frustrated and worried about what they're breathing in every day.

In numerous emails, viewers have voiced their frustrations about the smell and the health concerns linked to sewage flows from Tijuana, especially in the South Bay.

Chloe Hernandez said: "Some of us have suffered illness — and I myself have suffered from a long chain of mysterious bacterial infections."

James Brown said: "Every day we suffer like we live in a third world country. No words can describe the smell and health effects residents of Imperial Beach have to suffer due to the stink we get from sewage sent from Tijuana."

And Vivian D asked: "Will the city pay for my medical bills?"

These complaints come as new data is being reviewed by county leaders. Last October, the CDC surveyed just over 2,000 people in Imperial Beach, Otay Mesa West, San Ysidro, and Coronado.

Per the survey, 64% of people reported at least one new or worsening symptom they believe is linked to sewage exposure. The most common complaints were headaches, runny nose, congestion, eye irritation, and coughing. All of these are consistent with exposure to hydrogen sulfide.

Physicians say the impact on health is very real.

"It's very frustrating as a physician; these are preventable illnesses," a physician said.

The survey also found 31% of respondents sought medical care because of sewage-related symptoms.

Another item up for discussion on Wednesday is more funding for air purifiers. The county has been distributing purifiers to residents living closest to the Tijuana River Valley, but many say that's only a temporary fix.

"These go in your home, but we live in a beautiful spot. Our kids go outside and play and they're not always inside nor do we want them to be. So that's really the problem. It's a short-term solution but we need a long-term solution," said Leon Benham.

Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting could shape what comes next, from additional health resources to more immediate relief for affected neighborhoods.

For residents in the South Bay, the message is clear: They want action and they want a permanent solution.