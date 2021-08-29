Woman hospitalized after falling from limo bus along Interstate 5

NATIONAL CITY< Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman was hospitalized after falling out of a limo bus traveling along Interstate 5 in National City Saturday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened on I-5 just south of Civic Center Drive around 8:10 p.m.

CHP said the woman got up to use the restroom when, for unknown reasons, she opened the rear emergency door and fell into traffic lanes.

“The female was assisted by good Samaritans until Fire and CHP arrival,” CHP said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with major life-threatening injuries.

