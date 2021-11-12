Watch
Water contact closure for Tijuana Slough shoreline lifted

Copyright Associated Press
Lenny Ignelzi
<p>FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2007, file photo, the beaches adjacent to the Tijuana Estuary. Officials in California are crying foul after more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed into the U.S. for more than two weeks. A report released Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, by the International Boundary and Water Commission says the spill was caused Feb. 2 by an apparent rupture in a sewage collector pipe and wasn't contained until Thursday. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)</p>
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:27:15-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has lifted the water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.

This includes beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

According to DEHQ, recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use following recent sewage impacts.

The water was closed for three months due to ocean water samples exceeding state health standards.

The Tijuana River enters San Diego County from Mexico and flows through the southernmost part of the county before it empties into the Pacific Ocean.

