Water contact closure for Tijuana Slough shoreline lifted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has lifted the water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.

This includes beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

RELATED: Closure issued for Tijuana Slough Shoreline

According to DEHQ, recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use following recent sewage impacts.

The water was closed for three months due to ocean water samples exceeding state health standards.

The Tijuana River enters San Diego County from Mexico and flows through the southernmost part of the county before it empties into the Pacific Ocean.

