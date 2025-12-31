Veg ER for Pets opens in Otay Ranch

OTAY RANCH (KGTV) — A new 24-hour veterinary emergency room opened its doors in Otay Ranch on Friday, bringing a unique approach to pet care that allows families to stay with their animals during treatment.

VEG ER For Pets opened its fourth San Diego County location in a former restaurant, offering round-the-clock emergency services for pets.

"We treat a lot of wounds, we might see a lot of snake bites in this region," said Medical Director Steve Pannone during a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew Mayor John McCann's attention.

What sets VEG ER For Pets apart from traditional veterinary hospitals is its open format, which keeps pets and their owners together throughout treatment.

"It's an extra special touch getting to go with your pet, because our pets are like family," McCann said.

"We know that emergencies are stressful, they're difficult on people, and they're difficult on pets, and so we know that having you there, having the owner together with their pet can only help us do our job even better. It makes our job much easier," Pannone said.

The hospital can accommodate up to 30 patients at once and typically sees between 30 and 70 patients daily. The facility also offers services that don't require an in-person visit.

"When they call, they will talk to a doctor; one of the jobs of our doctors is to talk to people on the phone before they come into our doors," Pannone said.

For anxious pets, the staff will even provide curbside care.

"If a dog is scared and doesn't want to come in for some reason, we will go out and see them in the car," Pannone said.

VEG ER For Pets accepts pet insurance as a reimbursement method and works with families on payment plans. The facility will refer clients to other veterinarians when appropriate, though the base visit fee is around $200.