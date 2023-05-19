UPDATE: San Diego man dies 2 months after being shot in the neck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a 27-year-old man has died after he was shot in the neck two months ago in Otay Mesa.

SDPD says officers found Daniel Flores lying in the street of the 1700 block of Cactus Road after a concerned citizen called them at around 6:09 a.m. on March 4. Officers gave Flores medical attention until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

Flores' injuries were severe at the time, but his condition stabilized for several weeks, according to SDPD's press release.

"Unfortunately, the male's condition eventually deteriorated and on May 16, 2023, the male died from complications related to this shooting," the release says.

After Flores died, SDPD's homicide unit took over the investigation into the shooting. The department says detectives are trying to find and interview any potential witnesses to the shooting. Additionally, they're reviewing the evidence that was collected on the scene during the preliminary investigation.

"At this point in the investigation, there is little known about the circumstances surrounding the precipitating event that led to the shooting death of this male," police say.

SDPD does not have a description of the suspect to provide at this point.

If you have any information that would help police in their investigation, reach out to the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.