SDPD: Man found with shot in the neck in Otay Mesa neighborhood

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – A 27-year-old man was injured after being shot in the neck in the Otay Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning.

San Diego Police Department said they received a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of Cactus Road at 6:07 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the street with a single gunshot wound on his neck. He was taken to the hospital with injuries determined to be serious but non-life threatening.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with the officers and did not provide a statement about the incident.

No other victims were found, and police are seeking the suspect.

SDPD's Southern Division is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the southern division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

