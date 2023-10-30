UPDATE: Chula Vista police still looking for suspect in Novo Brazil shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says the search continues for the shooter who opened fire at the Novo Brazil brewery at the Otay Ranch Town Center Saturday night. Officers are looking for a single suspect in this shooting, but the department did not provide a description in its latest press release.

Monday afternoon, CVPD updated the number of victims from three to four, and the department says officers have been in touch with those victims.

One of the people shot was a 16-year-old boy, and he suffered a non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. CVPD believes this teen was involved in the dispute that led to the shooting.

Two innocent bystanders, a 58-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were also shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds. CVPD says a third bystander, who is a 21-year-old woman, had an injury that looked like a bullet had grazed her leg.

The department is thanking the people who stayed at the scene the night of the shooting to provide witness statements. Officers also collected video at the scene, including one that captured most of the shooting. CVPD is reviewing the video and not releasing it publicly at this time.

"There is believed to be only one suspect who discharged a firearm during the incident and that person is still being sought by officers," the press release states. "No other information about the suspect is available at this time."

If you have more videos or information for CVPD connected to this shooting, you can submit your tip via Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by following this link.

CVPD says it is increasing patrols around the Otay Ranch Town Center, and officers are working closely with security staff to address safety concerns adequately.

The department also thanked its regional partners for their initial response to the shooting Saturday night.

"While this was not an 'active shooter' incident, the Chula Vista Police Department is grateful for its regional law enforcement partners and wants to thank the San Diego Police Department, National City Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and the California Highway Patrol for their immediate and unhesitant response in sending their officers and deputies to help ensure the safety of our community members," the release states.