Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three injured after shooting at Otay Ranch Town Center brewery

Shooting at Otay Ranch Town Center.jpg
Jimmy Dedios
Shooting at Otay Ranch Town Center.jpg
Posted at 10:22 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 01:22:55-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif.(KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting left three people wounded Saturday night at the Otay Ranch Town Center.

Chula Vista Police said the shooting happened at 7:16 p.m. at Novo Brazil.

Officers said all three victims had non-life-threatening wounds.

CVPD said that it does not look like the shooting was random, but was sparked by a dispute. Investigators believe that two groups of people were involved.

Officers said there is no active threat to the mall or area.

This is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info