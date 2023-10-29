Three injured after shooting at Otay Ranch Town Center brewery

CHULA VISTA, Calif.(KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting left three people wounded Saturday night at the Otay Ranch Town Center.

Chula Vista Police said the shooting happened at 7:16 p.m. at Novo Brazil.

Officers said all three victims had non-life-threatening wounds.

CVPD said that it does not look like the shooting was random, but was sparked by a dispute. Investigators believe that two groups of people were involved.

Officers said there is no active threat to the mall or area.

This is still an active investigation.