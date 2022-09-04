Teenage boy arrested in connection to man's stabbing death in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach Thursday night.

The teen was arrested just after noon at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

"At this point, it appears the suspect and victim did not know each other," Steffen said. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

On Thursday, at around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Seacoast Drive. They arrived and found Victor Josue Villa Perez with a stab wound on his upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.