Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night.

Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.

Responding deputies spoke to the victim, 19-year-old Victor Josue Villa Perez, as they made it to scene. Perez had a stab wound on his upper body, the release says.

Paramedics took Perez to a hospital in the area for treatment. Hospital staff later pronounced him dead after his condition declined.

SDSD says its homicide unit is leading the investigation.

"The circumstances and motivation behind this incident are still under investigation," the release states.

Perez's next of kin has been notified about his death. The sheriff's department says Perez lived in National City.

SDSD says there is no information about a suspect at this time.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Saturday, Sept. 3.

If you have any information for the sheriff's department regarding this case, reach out to them at 858-285-6330. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.