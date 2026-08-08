Sweetwater Valley Little League Swings For World Series

BONITA (KGTV) — Sweetwater Valley Little League is three wins away from a trip to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

But first, the Bonita-based 12U team will have to compete in the West Region Tournament beginning Sunday in San Bernardino.

That's where Sweetwater Valley will face teams from Hawaii, Northern California, Arizona and other parts of Southern California.

“This is a special group of boys,” team manager Steve Winnick said. “They put in a lot of hard work. They’ve really come together.”

The team has battled through district, section and state tournaments and has lost just one game all season — to another team from District 42.

District 42 is known to be competitive and has a strong Little League history, with teams advancing to the World Series in 2015 and 2019.

For Sweetwater Valley’s coaches, building chemistry was a major priority from the start. Winnick said he has coached some of the players since they were five years old.

“It was all about getting the kids together to gel, to have fun, to trust each other,” Winnick said. "We climbed a mountain together. We did a lot of off-the-field stuff to help them trust each other."

Coach Joe Griffin said this is a big moment for the three coaches as they're coaching for the first time together. He also added that the team is entering the regional tournament with confidence after facing strong competition throughout the season.

“Our confidence is super high,” Griffin said. "We've beat some really good teams along the way. We know that the teams that we'll see next are gonna be really good as well, but for us we're, we're up to the task."

The players will have some familiarity with Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, where they have played before. But they may have to adjust to a major difference compared to the weather they're used to in Bonita.

“In Bonita it's like mid 70s and then in San Bernadino it's 103. I'm a little nervous but pretty sure we can beat North Cal,” catcher Sebastian Pino said.

The competition will also be intense, with players preparing to face pitchers throwing between 60 and 80 mph. But the team said they're ready for it.

Noah Kirk said, “We’ve been practicing all season for this moment."

For coach Zach Patterson, the opportunity is especially meaningful because his son is part of the team.

“Honestly, it feels like it’s destiny for us to win,” Patterson said. “There’s really no other better way to connect with your kid.”

The team’s first regional game is scheduled for Sunday at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The coaches’ know the team will be a little nervous with the cameras, which is why Winnick said their message to the players is simple: Be themselves, trust their teammates and have fun.