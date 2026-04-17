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Suspects jailed in spree of Imperial Beach stabbings

Imperial Beach
ABC 10News
Imperial Beach
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three suspects have been jailed for allegedly carrying out a rash of stabbings that left three people wounded in Imperial Beach over the last week, authorities reported Friday.

The three allegedly gang-related assaults, which took place between Saturday and Tuesday, left the victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Taken into custody Wednesday and Thursday were three of five people suspected of taking part in the attacks -- Francisco Guerrero, 20, Christopher Lopez, 25, and Jonathan Navarro, 21.

RELATED: San Diego County deputies investigate three separate stabbings over a four-day span in Imperial Beach

"Investigators have identified the remaining two suspects involved in the ... incidents," sheriff's Lt. Chris Galve said. "It is only a matter of time before they are taken into custody."

The alleged perpetrators of the assaults -- one of which happened in the midst of a fight near Dunes Park, and another during a holdup at a liquor store -- are expected to face a variety of felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, illegal possession of narcotics, and participating in a criminal gang.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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