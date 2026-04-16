San Diego County deputies investigate three separate stabbings over a four-day span in Imperial Beach

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating three separate stabbings that occurred over a four-day span in Imperial Beach.

The first stabbing happened Saturday night at Dunes Park. Another stabbing happened an hour later at a nearby liquor store. A third stabbing happened Tuesday night on Seacoast Drive. All victims survived their injuries.

Deputies said the Tuesday night incident started with a fight involving three people. One of the suspects appeared to be affiliated with a gang. The victim in that incident turned out to be a person of interest in one of the Saturday cases, deputies said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said they have five suspect descriptions across all three incidents, but no one has been taken into custody.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, but deputies will conduct extra patrols in the coming days.

The City of Imperial Beach released a statement regarding the incidents.

City of Imperial Beach

Residents said the recent violence does not represent life in their city. Cyndee Holt has lived in Imperial Beach her entire life.

"The people, it's just a wonderful place," Holt said. "This kind of thing happens in, in every area, and for some reason when it happens in IB, everybody just seems to think, oh yeah, typical IB. It is not typical IB, not at all," Holt said.

Kaila Gomez also lives in Imperial Beach and was surprised to learn what happened, considering she generally feels fairly safe.

"Wow, I mean, yeah, that is concerning, especially if they’re related," Gomez said. "I know things do happen at night sometimes, and especially around this park area, but I wouldn’t say it should deter people from visiting and staying over here," Gomez said.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 868-3200 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers.

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