Suspect arrested in fatal Imperial Beach shooting

23ABC News File
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 18, 2022
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a man dead four months ago in a South Bay alley.

Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Jr., 34, was arrested Monday at San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of gunning down 45-year-old Shelby Dorris Jr. in the 800 block of Georgia Street in Imperial Beach on Jan. 30, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

About 3 a.m. that day, deputies responding to a report of gunfire found Dorris dead on an access road just south of Palm Avenue and west of Interstate 5, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Sheriff's officials have not disclosed what might have led to the fatal shooting.

"The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation." the lieutenant said Wednesday.

Rodriguez was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $2 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
